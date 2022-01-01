Go
Toast

Cedar Valley Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

1132 Tiffin Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1132 Tiffin Ave

Findlay OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fern Cafe

No reviews yet

Home of the legendary Meatloaf Sandwich! The Fern is a Findlay staple and has been for over 70 years!!!

Brew U Sports

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dougie John's Pizza

No reviews yet

Located: Next to the Main St. Bridge

Main Street Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston