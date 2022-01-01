Cedarbrook of Northville
Breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered to residents of Cedarbrook. All deliveries are charged a $5 delivery charge unless included with your Cedarbrook agreement. Your delivery will arrive within 30 minutes prior to the dining room opening or 30 minutes after the dining room closes.
15700 Haggerty
Location
15700 Haggerty
Plymouth MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zo's Good Burger - Livonia
Come in and enjoy!
Basmatee Indian Grub
Indian fast casual restaurant offering rice bowl, currys, Indian street food & biryanis. Come in and enjoy!
Henry's
Come in and enjoy!
Elite Market & Smoothie Bar
Come in and enjoy our self serve market & fresh made smoothies in the Mercy Elite Sports Center at Schoolcraft College