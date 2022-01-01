Cedarburg restaurants you'll love

Cedarburg restaurants
Toast
  • Cedarburg

Cedarburg's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Must-try Cedarburg restaurants

The Fermentorium image

 

The Fermentorium

7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sombrilla 4x16$14.00
Mexican Style Lager
Music Maker 4x16$12.00
Pale Ale with Skyrocket Hops
Tank 8: Crispy And The Bois 4x16$10.00
Crispy, light lager
Hefner's Custard image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hefner's Custard

N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$7.79
topped with American cheese
Jumbo Cheeseburger$5.19
with American cheese
Regular Shake$4.39
16oz
Brandywine image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Brandywine

W61 N480 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ballpark Burger Special$16.00
House Ground Brisket and Chuck, Hook's white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, stadium sauce, served with steak fries
Taleggio Ravioli$23.00
with apple, celery root, charred radicchio, black garlic, black truffle butter and hickory nuts
Grilled Rosemary Sourdough Foccacia$8.00
with roasted pumpkin Driftless cheese spread, roasted garlic oil, miso citrus brown butter
The Stilt House image

 

The Stilt House

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stilt Burger$13.99
Angus Beef Patty - Portabella - Bacon - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup$4.99
Creamy butternut squash soup, infused with Ramborn Cider.
Grilled Romaine Salad$10.99
Applewood Bacon - Tomato - Parmesan - Ranch - Grilled Romaine
Union House Cedarburg image

TAPAS

Union House Cedarburg

W62N559 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Cookie$2.00
Cookies are available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday’s only.
Charcuterie Board$23.00
A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.
Dessert Board$19.00
House-made Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Bananas, Strawberries, Pretzels, Marshmallows, Waffle Cookies, Lorna Dune Cookies, Hershey Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Potato Chips, Graham Crackers
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Sliders

