Cedarburg bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cedarburg
More about The Fermentorium
The Fermentorium
7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg
|Popular items
|Sombrilla 4x16
|$14.00
Mexican Style Lager
|Music Maker 4x16
|$12.00
Pale Ale with Skyrocket Hops
|Tank 8: Crispy And The Bois 4x16
|$10.00
Crispy, light lager
More about The Stilt House
The Stilt House
W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg
|Popular items
|Stilt Burger
|$13.99
Angus Beef Patty - Portabella - Bacon - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$4.99
Creamy butternut squash soup, infused with Ramborn Cider.
|Grilled Romaine Salad
|$10.99
Applewood Bacon - Tomato - Parmesan - Ranch - Grilled Romaine
More about Union House Cedarburg
TAPAS
Union House Cedarburg
W62N559 Washington Ave, Cedarburg
|Popular items
|1 Cookie
|$2.00
Cookies are available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday’s only.
|Charcuterie Board
|$23.00
A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.
|Dessert Board
|$19.00
House-made Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Bananas, Strawberries, Pretzels, Marshmallows, Waffle Cookies, Lorna Dune Cookies, Hershey Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Potato Chips, Graham Crackers