Cedarburg bars & lounges you'll love

The Fermentorium image

 

The Fermentorium

7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sombrilla 4x16$14.00
Mexican Style Lager
Music Maker 4x16$12.00
Pale Ale with Skyrocket Hops
Tank 8: Crispy And The Bois 4x16$10.00
Crispy, light lager
More about The Fermentorium
The Stilt House image

 

The Stilt House

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stilt Burger$13.99
Angus Beef Patty - Portabella - Bacon - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup$4.99
Creamy butternut squash soup, infused with Ramborn Cider.
Grilled Romaine Salad$10.99
Applewood Bacon - Tomato - Parmesan - Ranch - Grilled Romaine
More about The Stilt House
Union House Cedarburg image

TAPAS

Union House Cedarburg

W62N559 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Cookie$2.00
Cookies are available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday’s only.
Charcuterie Board$23.00
A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.
Dessert Board$19.00
House-made Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Bananas, Strawberries, Pretzels, Marshmallows, Waffle Cookies, Lorna Dune Cookies, Hershey Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Potato Chips, Graham Crackers
More about Union House Cedarburg

