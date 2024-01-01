Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Cedarburg

Cedarburg restaurants
Cedarburg restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Hefner's Custard

N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Burger$8.99
Cheeseburger topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded beef barbacoa, salsa, guacamole and corn salsa on a toasted bun.
More about Hefner's Custard
Item pic

 

The Stilt House - Cedarburg

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Sandwich$15.99
More about The Stilt House - Cedarburg
Item pic

 

Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Hash Skillet$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
Barbacoa Beef Sopes$15.99
Corn Sopes - Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Shredded Lettuce - Pickled Red Onion - Ancho Hollandaise - Cilantro
Barbacoa Beef Burrito$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle
More about Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

