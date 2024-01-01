Barbacoas in Cedarburg
Hefner's Custard
N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg
|Barbacoa Burger
|$8.99
Cheeseburger topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded beef barbacoa, salsa, guacamole and corn salsa on a toasted bun.
The Stilt House - Cedarburg
W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg
|Barbacoa Sandwich
|$15.99
Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg
|Barbacoa Hash Skillet
|$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
|Barbacoa Beef Sopes
|$15.99
Corn Sopes - Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Shredded Lettuce - Pickled Red Onion - Ancho Hollandaise - Cilantro
|Barbacoa Beef Burrito
|$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle