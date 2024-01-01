Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Cedarburg

Go
Cedarburg restaurants
Toast

Cedarburg restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cosmic Croissant$15.99
Applewood Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lemon Garlic Herb Aioli, Croissant, Choice of Potatoes
Over Stuffed Croissant$16.99
Local Canadian Bacon - Pork Sausage - Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Hollandaise - Croissant - Choice of Potato
Lemon Berry Croissant$15.99
Croissant French Toast - Lemon Crème Anglaise - Assorted Berries - Choice of Meat
More about Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
Item pic

 

Brunch - Cedarburg

W62N535 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant French Toast$11.00
Buttery & Flaky Croissant, Sweet French Toast Batter, Mascarpone Cream, Cinnamon Maple Sprinkle, Powdered Sugar, Fresh Berries
More about Brunch - Cedarburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Cappuccino

Pies

Cake

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Chili

Map

More near Cedarburg to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston