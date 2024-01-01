French toast in Cedarburg
Cedarburg restaurants that serve french toast
More about Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg
|Kid French Toast
|$6.99
(1) Delicious Slice of French Toast - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat
|Challah French Toast - CB
|$12.99
(2) Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
|Blues-Berry French Toast
|$14.99
Challah French Toast, Lemon Infused Mascarpone Cheese, House made Blueberry Sauce, Pistachios, Choice of Meat