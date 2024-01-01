Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Cedarburg

Go
Cedarburg restaurants
Toast

Cedarburg restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid French Toast$6.99
(1) Delicious Slice of French Toast - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat
Challah French Toast - CB$12.99
(2) Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Blues-Berry French Toast$14.99
Challah French Toast, Lemon Infused Mascarpone Cheese, House made Blueberry Sauce, Pistachios, Choice of Meat
More about Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue
Item pic

 

Brunch - Cedarburg

W62N535 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant French Toast$11.00
Buttery & Flaky Croissant, Sweet French Toast Batter, Mascarpone Cream, Cinnamon Maple Sprinkle, Powdered Sugar, Fresh Berries
More about Brunch - Cedarburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Cheese Fries

Clam Chowder

Tacos

Chili

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Cedarburg to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston