Cedarhurst restaurants you'll love

Cedarhurst restaurants
Toast
  • Cedarhurst

Cedarhurst's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Cedarhurst restaurants

Graze Smoke House image

PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Graze Smoke House

529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trifecta$32.00
12 PC Wings$13.00
BBQ Duo$25.00
More about Graze Smoke House
Chickies - Five Towns image

 

Chickies - Five Towns

566 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Chicken Fingers
Crispy boneless chicken strips fried to perfection
Vato Loco
Ou Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this chicken sandwich just the right amount of kick. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables and Garlic Mayo Sauce, on a freshly baked roll or wrap.
Original Popcorn Chicken
Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection
More about Chickies - Five Towns
The Upper Crust image

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.5 (1112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Salad$18.00
Italian Onion Soup$9.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
More about The Upper Crust
Central Perk Cafe image

 

Central Perk Cafe

105 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.95

Classic Pizza$14.95

Vegetable Stir Fry$17.95
Served with brown rice.
More about Central Perk Cafe
Holy Schnitzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

688 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.3 (1047 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Holy Schnitzel$13.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading
Burger$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
Hot Dog$4.99
Add Grilled Pastrami +$3.00, Sauteed Onions +$0.50, Sauerkraut, or Coleslaw +$1.00
More about Holy Schnitzel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedarhurst

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Popcorn Chicken

Penne

