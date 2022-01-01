Cedarhurst restaurants you'll love
Cedarhurst's top cuisines
Must-try Cedarhurst restaurants
More about Graze Smoke House
PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Graze Smoke House
529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
|Popular items
|Trifecta
|$32.00
|12 PC Wings
|$13.00
|BBQ Duo
|$25.00
More about Chickies - Five Towns
Chickies - Five Towns
566 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst
|Popular items
|Original Chicken Fingers
Crispy boneless chicken strips fried to perfection
|Vato Loco
Ou Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this chicken sandwich just the right amount of kick. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables and Garlic Mayo Sauce, on a freshly baked roll or wrap.
|Original Popcorn Chicken
Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Salad
|$18.00
|Italian Onion Soup
|$9.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
More about Central Perk Cafe
Central Perk Cafe
105 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.95
Mozzarella Sticks
|Classic Pizza
|$14.95
Classic Pizza
|Vegetable Stir Fry
|$17.95
Served with brown rice.
More about Holy Schnitzel
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
688 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
|Popular items
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$13.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading
|Burger
|$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
|Hot Dog
|$4.99
Add Grilled Pastrami +$3.00, Sauteed Onions +$0.50, Sauerkraut, or Coleslaw +$1.00