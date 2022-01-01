Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Cedarhurst

Go
Cedarhurst restaurants
Toast

Cedarhurst restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Chickies - Five Towns

566 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$5.99
Large for small order of delicious coleslaw.
More about Chickies - Five Towns
Item pic

 

Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst

128 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of Coleslaw$5.99
Side Of Coleslaw$4.99
More about Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarhurst

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Crunch Salad

Salmon

Baked Ziti

Tuna Steaks

Chicken Caesar Wraps

French Fries

Map

More near Cedarhurst to explore

Jamaica

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston