Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Cedarhurst
/
Cedarhurst
/
Pies
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve pies
Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst
128 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$3.95
More about Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst
PIZZA
The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
Avg 4.5
(1112 reviews)
***Build Your Pie
$17.00
More about The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarhurst
Brisket
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Popcorn Chicken
Caesar Salad
Crunch Salad
Falafel Pitas
More near Cedarhurst to explore
Jamaica
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Long Beach
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Island Park
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Far Rockaway
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston