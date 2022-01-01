Reuben in Cedarhurst
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve reuben
More about Graze Smoke House - 5towns
PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Graze Smoke House - 5towns
529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
|Reuben Sandwich
|$21.00
More about Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst
Streats Food + Drink - Cedarhurst
128 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst
|The Reuben
|$19.99
Housemade pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, toasted rye, and pickle.
|Reuben Spring Rolls (4pcs)
|$14.99
4 Crisp Spring Rolls Stuffed With Housemade Pastrami, Caramelized Onions, Vegan Swiss Cheese.