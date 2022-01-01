Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Cedarhurst
/
Cedarhurst
/
Tacos
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Graze Smoke House
529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
Avg 4.4
(226 reviews)
Street Tacos
$13.00
More about Graze Smoke House
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
Avg 4.5
(1112 reviews)
Taco Supreme Salad
$18.00
More about The Upper Crust
Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarhurst
Honey Chicken
Salmon Burgers
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
More near Cedarhurst to explore
Long Beach
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Jamaica
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Far Rockaway
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Island Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston