Tuna steaks in Cedarhurst

Cedarhurst restaurants
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve tuna steaks

The Upper Crust image

PIZZA

The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst

442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.5 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Tuna Steak$30.00
Tuna Steak Quinoa Bowl$23.00
More about The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
Item pic

 

Central Perk Cafe

105 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peppered Tuna Steak$31.95
More about Central Perk Cafe

