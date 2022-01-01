Go
Toast

Celadon Thai Kitchen

We welcome you to our cozy little piece of Thailand. Let us take care of you!

13364 W Washington Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Basil Eggplant$16.00
Sautéed eggplant, red and green peppers, and sweet basil in a garlic black bean sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, onion, tomato, scallions, and egg.
Thai Egg Rolls$9.00
Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, and carrots, served with a sweet & sour sauce.
Tom Kah$9.00
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh thai chilies.
Green Curry$16.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.
Pad See Ew$14.00
Flat rice noodles, egg, chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Summer Rolls$10.00
A combination of mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tofu, sweet basil, and rice noodles served with a honey mustard and sweet & sour sauce.
Celadon Chicken Curry$16.00
A celadon favorite. Yellow curry with chunks of white meat chicken, potato, and carrots.
Thai Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.
Pad Thai$14.00
A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts.
See full menu

Location

13364 W Washington Blvd

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy PIZZA

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston