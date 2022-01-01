Go
A map showing the location of Celebrity Lounge LLC - 10459 Tara BlvdView gallery

Celebrity Lounge LLC - 10459 Tara Blvd

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

10459 Tara Blvd

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

10459 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro GA 30236

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

NVS SOUL FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
1489 MUNDY'S MILL RD STE 800 JONESBORO, GA 30238
View restaurantnext
Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro - Jonesboro
orange star4.3 • 218
164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Virtual Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
7681 Southlake Pkwy Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - Stockbridge, GA
orange star4.1 • 1,115
1580 Hudson Bridge Rd Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
orange starNo Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
214 Banks Crossing Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jonesboro

Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro - Jonesboro
orange star4.3 • 218
164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jonesboro

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Celebrity Lounge LLC - 10459 Tara Blvd

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston