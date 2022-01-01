Go
Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala

Where You Are the Star

2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd

Popular Items

SOUL WONTONS$9.00
Pimiento Cheese & Collard filling | Cucumber Noodle-Benne Salad | Soul Chili Sauce
Corn Ribs$5.00
Crispy & Juicy Sweet Corn | Lemon Pepper Blend | Charred Sweet Peppers | Crispy Sage| Vegan Pimiento Aiöli
CORNBREAD$5.00
JACKFRUIT SANDWICH$10.00
Chipotle Barbecue Sauce | Soul Slaw |Toasted Brioche Bun | Celebrity's Season Fries
CRISPY CHIX SANDWICH$10.00
Hot and Juicy Chicken Breast | Soul Slaw | Toasted Brioche Bun | Sweet Pickles | Celebrity’s Aiöli | Seasoned Fries
FENNEL GRAPE SALAD$9.00
Baby Arugula | Crispy Carrot Ribbon | Vegan Mozzarella Cheese | Watermelon Seed Butter Dressing
CATFISH$14.00
Stone Ground Cheese Grits | Creole Remoulade | Louisiana Gastrique
SEASONED FRIES$5.00
Location

2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd

Ocala FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
