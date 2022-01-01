Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala
Where You Are the Star
2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd
Popular Items
Location
2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd
Ocala FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JRocks Pizzeria
The Pizza Difference
Brick City Southern Kitchen
Brick City Southern Kitchen in downtown Ocala is MOJO's seventh location, which opened in 2016. The restaurant is draped in folk art and blues music. And you can't forget the beautiful whiskey wall. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
The Tipsy Skipper
Come in and enjoy!
Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
Come in and enjoy!