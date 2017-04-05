Go
Main picView gallery

Celeste - Celeste - Narragansett

Open today 4:01 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

15 Kingstown Road

Narragansett, RI 02882

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

15 Kingstown Road, Narragansett RI 02882

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monahan's Clam Shack
orange star4.7 • 603
190 Ocean Road Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill - Wakefield, Rhode Island
orange starNo Reviews
600 Kingstown Rd Wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
orange starNo Reviews
59 S County Commons Way wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
TwoTen Oyster Bar & Grill - 210 Salt Pond Rd
orange starNo Reviews
210 Salt Pond Rd South Kingstown, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
333 Main Street Wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
New Wave Kitchen - 359 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879
orange starNo Reviews
359 Main Street Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Narragansett

Monahan's Clam Shack
orange star4.7 • 603
190 Ocean Road Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Gansett Wraps - Narragansett
orange star4.6 • 181
70 Point Judith Rd Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
The Coastal Cabin Restaurant - 945 Boston Neck Rd
orange star4.5 • 17
945 Boston Neck Rd Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Narragansett

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Celeste - Celeste - Narragansett

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston