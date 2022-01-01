Go
CELESTE // DISCO

Housed in an 1888 Louis Sullivan building, CELESTE is a refined interpretation of the classic American drinking establishment offering 3 floors of hospitality with serious cocktails, fantastic food, welcoming happy hours & late night dining. Led by Bonhomme Hospitality, CELESTE is known for one of the most innovative cocktail programs in River North executed with fresh ingredients & small batch spirits pulled from a carefully curated collection of 350 bottles. DISCO, founded in 2016, captures the energy, glamour, sexiness & global character of the 1970s in NYC, Paris & Rome by summoning the era's “anything-goes” attitude. DJs spin classics, deep cuts & contemporary disco that evoke Studio 54 & Paradise Garage witch a modern twist. With a passion & focus for maintaining Chicago’s most authentic music programming, DISCO is a nightlife sanctuary with the essential wall-to-wall LED dance floor, retro wall coverings, fur sofas, ornate mirrored ceiling, tropical plants, & Lucite furnishings.

111 West Hubbard St

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
