CELESTE // DISCO
Housed in an 1888 Louis Sullivan building, CELESTE is a refined interpretation of the classic American drinking establishment offering 3 floors of hospitality with serious cocktails, fantastic food, welcoming happy hours & late night dining. Led by Bonhomme Hospitality, CELESTE is known for one of the most innovative cocktail programs in River North executed with fresh ingredients & small batch spirits pulled from a carefully curated collection of 350 bottles. DISCO, founded in 2016, captures the energy, glamour, sexiness & global character of the 1970s in NYC, Paris & Rome by summoning the era's “anything-goes” attitude. DJs spin classics, deep cuts & contemporary disco that evoke Studio 54 & Paradise Garage witch a modern twist. With a passion & focus for maintaining Chicago’s most authentic music programming, DISCO is a nightlife sanctuary with the essential wall-to-wall LED dance floor, retro wall coverings, fur sofas, ornate mirrored ceiling, tropical plants, & Lucite furnishings.
111 West Hubbard St
Location
111 West Hubbard St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
