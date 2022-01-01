Celestino Ristorante & Bar

Go
SALADS

141 South Lake Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)

Popular Items

ZUPPA DI LENTICCHIE E CAVOLO$11.50
Lentil and Kale Soup
LINGUINI AI FRUTTI DI MARE$25.95
Linguini With Clams, Bay Scallops, Calamari, Shrimps, And Spicy Tomato Sauce
MEZZELUNE D’ANATRA CON SALSA DI FUNGHI E MIRTILLI$18.95
Ravioli Filled With Duck, Mushrooms, And Porcini Blueberry Sauce
MALTAGLIATI CON RAGU di CINGHILE e FUNGHI$22.00
Green Fettuccini with Wild Boar Ragu and Mushrooms
TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA$18.95
Tortellini Stuffed With Pumpkin Cream, Butter, And Sage Sauce
PANNA COTTA$10.50
Panna Cotta with Vanilla Beans and Fresh Strawberries
SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE DI CARNE$19.95
Spaghetti And Meatballs In Tomato Sauce
MACCHERONCINI CON PESTO ALLA GENOVESE$17.50
Homemade Maccheroncini With Traditional Genovese Pesto
RAVIOLI DI SPINACI E RICOTTA AL POMODORO E BASILICO$17.95
Homemade Ravioli Stuffed With Spinach And Ricotta With Tomato And Basil
MARCHEGIANI QUATTRO FORMAGGIO$19.95
Spiral Pasta with Four Cheese
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating
141 South Lake Avenue

Pasadena CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
