Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Celina restaurants you'll love

Go
Celina restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Celina

Celina's top cuisines

American
American
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Celina restaurants

C-Town Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

C-Town Wings

1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina

Avg 4.2 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Coated with crispy Italian seasoned breading and served with marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in medium wing sauce in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with one side.
Boneless Wings
Fresh cut chicken breast, hand breaded to order then deep fried and tossed in your choice of our award winning sauces.
More about C-Town Wings
CJ's HighMarks image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CJ's HighMarks

1211 IRMSCHER BLVD, Celina

Avg 4.2 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger with Cheese$11.49
Fried Tenders Salad$11.99
Club CJ$10.99
More about CJ's HighMarks
Main pic

 

Shandy's Grill & Bar

129 W Fayette St., Celina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shandy's Grill & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Celina

Boneless Wings

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Baby Back Ribs

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Celina to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (476 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston