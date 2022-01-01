Celina restaurants you'll love
Must-try Celina restaurants
More about C-Town Wings
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
C-Town Wings
1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Coated with crispy Italian seasoned breading and served with marinara sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in medium wing sauce in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with one side.
|Boneless Wings
Fresh cut chicken breast, hand breaded to order then deep fried and tossed in your choice of our award winning sauces.
More about CJ's HighMarks
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CJ's HighMarks
1211 IRMSCHER BLVD, Celina
|Popular items
|Burger with Cheese
|$11.49
|Fried Tenders Salad
|$11.99
|Club CJ
|$10.99