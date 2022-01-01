Chicken salad in Celina
Celina restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about C-Town Wings
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
C-Town Wings
1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, celery, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and your favorite wing sauce.
|Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.