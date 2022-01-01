Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Celina

Go
Celina restaurants
Toast

Celina restaurants that serve chicken salad

C-Town Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

C-Town Wings

1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina

Avg 4.2 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, celery, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and your favorite wing sauce.
Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
More about C-Town Wings
CJ's HighMarks image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CJ's HighMarks

1211 IRMSCHER BLVD, Celina

Avg 4.2 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Salad Melt
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
More about CJ's HighMarks

Browse other tasty dishes in Celina

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Celina to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston