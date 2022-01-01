Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Celina

Celina restaurants
Celina restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

C-Town Wings - 1903 Havemann Rd - Celina, OH 45822

1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fresh 6 oz. chicken breast woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fresh 6oz. chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.99
A grilled or crispy 6oz chicken breast with hardwood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Shandy's Grill & Bar

129 W Fayette St., Celina

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
