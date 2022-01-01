Chicken sandwiches in Celina
Celina restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about C-Town Wings - 1903 Havemann Rd - Celina, OH 45822
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
C-Town Wings - 1903 Havemann Rd - Celina, OH 45822
1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A fresh 6 oz. chicken breast woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A fresh 6oz. chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
A grilled or crispy 6oz chicken breast with hardwood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.