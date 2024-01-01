Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Celina

Celina restaurants
Celina restaurants that serve lasagna

CJ's HighMarks image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CJ's HighMarks - Celina

1211 IRMSCHER BLVD, Celina

Avg 4.2 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LASAGNA$12.99
More about CJ's HighMarks - Celina
Item pic

 

RobSagna LLC - This Thursday - Hays Insurance in Celina OH

461 Grand Lake Road, Celina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RobSagna MEGA-SLICE House Lasagna$13.00
MEGA-SIZE slice of our Signature Lasagna. Baked in our smokers and made with smoked ground beef, smoked itailian sausage, 7-cheeses, and RobSagna Sauce! It's creamy and delicious! Add 4 of our Famous Breadsticks for only $2 more. Add breadsticks and side of veggies for $3 more
More about RobSagna LLC - This Thursday - Hays Insurance in Celina OH

