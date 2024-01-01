Nachos in Celina
Celina restaurants that serve nachos
More about Toasted Walnut Table and Market
Toasted Walnut Table and Market
304 W. Walnut St, Celina
|BRISKET NACHOS
|$13.50
More about OMG Tacos - Celina
OMG Tacos - Celina
605 S Preston Rd, Celina
|Loaded Nachos
|$10.50
Tortilla chips loaded with house-made white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
*sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein
*sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
|Kids Nachos
|$3.50
Kids size nachos topped with house-made white queso.
(queso has de-seeded jalapeño, white onion and cilantro)
*loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*