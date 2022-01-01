Go
Cellar 152

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

152 River St • $$

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Rueben or Rachel$14.00
Olive Burger$16.00
Beer Cheese$14.00
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Side Tater Kegs$6.00
Baked Mac & Cheese$15.00
Build a Burger$14.00
Adult Tenders (6)$14.00
Boneless Wings$12.00
Homestyle Meatloaf$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

152 River St

Elk Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
