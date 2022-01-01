Go
cellar + plate

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

2916 S Lone Pine Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Cellar Board$18.00
Mediterranean Olives, spiced nuts, fruit, pepperoni, salami, pimento cheese spread, bread, lavash cracker, choice of two cheeses (Gouda, cheddar, Brie, Havarti, blue) Gluten free.
pairing, add a bottle of your favorite wine!
Mediterranean Dip$10.00
Classic dip of hummus, greek yogurt, basil pesto, goat cheese, bell pepper, cucumber, drizzle balsamic reduction. Gluten free with vegetable substitute.
pairing, Chardonnay
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Blackened chicken breast with Italian pasta and rich Alfredo.
pairing, Chardonnay
Wedge Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2916 S Lone Pine Ave

Springfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
