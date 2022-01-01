Cellar44
Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.
2835 S 170th Plaza • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2835 S 170th Plaza
Omaha NE
