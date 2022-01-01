Go
Toast

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

High-energy tavern for house pints & chewy, Detroit-style pizza squares made with local elements.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3193 Mission St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Dank Dabs$10.00
Cheese Sticks with a Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce
Detroit Red Top$18.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Tomato Sauce, Oregano
Spring Onion$19.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Marinated Spring Onion
Spinach & Mushroom$22.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Spinach, Oyster Mushroom, Green Garlic, Horseradish Ricotta
House Caesar$14.00
Baby Mustard Greens, Dukes, Garlic, Meyer Lemon, Anchovy, Parmesan, Black pepper, Housemade Croutons
Giardiniera$20.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Pickled Vegetables, Parmesan Reggiano
'Nduja & Jalapeno$22.00
Mozzarella, Toma, 'Nduja, Pickled Jalapeno, Yellow Onion
Classic Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Toma, Tomato Sauce, Oregano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

3193 Mission St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snackeria de la Mission

No reviews yet

Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.

Barzotto

No reviews yet

Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.

Blue Plate

No reviews yet

Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!

Bottega

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston