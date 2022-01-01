Go
Cellarmaker Brewing Company

Dope Beer for dope peeps, like you! Offering Shipping through https://cellarmakerbrewing.com/shop/
1150 Howard St.



Popular Items

Stoney Logger Hoppy Lager 4pk$20.00
The Stoney Logger spends his days selecting the finest trees for the world to consume. Long days, red eyes and sticky hands are worth the glory of the resulting highs. In the spirit of the Stoney Logger, Wondrous and Cellarmaker have sourced the dankest hops for this light, but potent lager. Freestyle Farms Nelson Sauvin is teamed up with our favorite new hop, the yet to be named HBC 586. Aromas of warm, sundrenched buds, guava jelly and grapefruit oil lead to a crisp hoppy flavor redolent of a squeeze of lime along with a background of bready pilsner malt.
Mendo Sleigh Ride IPA 4pk$20.00
This new hazy west coast IPA is infused with terpenes. Hops and other plants like basil, mint and cannabis are loaded with terpenes which are aromatic compounds that smell like pine, citrus, lavender and many other common aromas. We love how the extra boost of these dank molecules play along with the soft and fruity Cascade, Galaxy and Strata hops in the brew. Thanks to Guild Extracts for providing us with the high quality terps for Mendo Sleigh Ride!
Dank Statement TIPA 4pk$24.00
We don’t always make triple IPAs but when we do, they are DANK. So imagine our level of stokedness to bring back this ripping West Coast banger that hasn’t been brewed in four and a half years! As such, we swapped some hops in and out to update this to match our current ideals of what makes the best terpene driven clear and bitter beer. Mosaic, Simcoe, Strata and Centennial hops are layered in over and over to create a beer with bright aromas of strawberry daiquiri, Grand Marinier and lemon sorbet, supported by immature ganja bud and redwood forest floor. The 10% alcohol by volume is hidden well behind a high level of clean and crisp bitterness.
Tiny Dankster Pale Ale 4pk$18.00
Hopped with generous additions of Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic & Citra this is one of our juiciest and favorite pale ales. It was one of our first DANK beers back in 2014 and has remained in constant rotation ever since. Notes of pineapple, kiwi, gooseberry, diesel, citrus and tropical fruits. Hold Me Closer Tiny Dankster!
Bubble Chamber Pilsner 4pk$18.00
This is the light beer craft drinkers want to crush. Pleasantly soft citrus & floral orange blossom aromas arise from German Hallertau Mittelfrüh & the dry hop of whole leaf German Hersbrucker hops sourced by Hop Head Farms. The flavor is fresh, clean & vibrant with hints of oolong tea, lilac pollen, honey dipped rye bread and dried lemon peel. Zesty carb & a smooth as silk finish from 4 weeks of cold conditioning.
Location

1150 Howard St.

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
