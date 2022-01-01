Cellarmaker Brewing Company

We don’t always make triple IPAs but when we do, they are DANK. So imagine our level of stokedness to bring back this ripping West Coast banger that hasn’t been brewed in four and a half years! As such, we swapped some hops in and out to update this to match our current ideals of what makes the best terpene driven clear and bitter beer. Mosaic, Simcoe, Strata and Centennial hops are layered in over and over to create a beer with bright aromas of strawberry daiquiri, Grand Marinier and lemon sorbet, supported by immature ganja bud and redwood forest floor. The 10% alcohol by volume is hidden well behind a high level of clean and crisp bitterness.

