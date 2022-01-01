Go
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

To Pick up on St. Patrick's day we ask that you pull to the first available spot on Cooper, the front of Celtic Crossing and call 901-620-8768 for pick up.

903 S. Cooper St.

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING$8.00
Brioche bread pudding served warm with a whiskey caramel sauce
4 Hand Pies$14.00
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Beef and vegetable medley in gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Irish soda bread
CHICKEN N' CHIPS$12.00
Lean chicken tenders, beer-battered and fried. Served with chip
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, served with oven-roasted croutons.
FISH N' CHIPS$15.00
Beer-battered cod. Served with chips, peas, and tartar sauce
2 HAND PIES$8.00
Crisp pastries filled with a blend of minced beef, pork, onions, and herbs. Served with gravy.
Bangers & Mash$14.00
Irish bangers, mashed potatoes, gravy, and peas. Served with Irish soda bread. As Irish as it gets!
Location

903 S. Cooper St.

Memphis TN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
