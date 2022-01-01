Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
To Pick up on St. Patrick's day we ask that you pull to the first available spot on Cooper, the front of Celtic Crossing and call 901-620-8768 for pick up.
903 S. Cooper St.
Popular Items
Location
903 S. Cooper St.
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
Young Avenue Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Bain Barbecue & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!