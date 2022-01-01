Celtic Ray Public House
A genuine Irish pub in the heart of Punta Gorda! You will find conversation, laughter, music, the finest imported beers, and feast on homemade Irish food.
145 East Marion Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
145 East Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harbor Social PG
Come in and enjoy!
TT's Tiki Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Hemingway's Grille
Coastal Kitchen
Ice House Pub
Come in and enjoy!