Go
Toast

Celtic Ray Public House

A genuine Irish pub in the heart of Punta Gorda! You will find conversation, laughter, music, the finest imported beers, and feast on homemade Irish food.

145 East Marion Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Seasoned ground chuck, sautéed onions & gravy topped with colcannon. Served with coleslaw and soda bread.
Guinness Stew$18.00
Sirloin tips & vegetables in a Guinness gravy, topped with a puff pastry. 
Served with colcannon, coleslaw & 
soda bread.
Chicken Curry$17.00
Chicken breast pieces, vegetables &
cider in a mild curry over rice. Served with 
garlic Naan bread.
Soda Bread$2.00
Fish & Chips 4oz$18.00
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried. 
Served with our hand cut chips (fries), 
coleslaw & soda bread.
Veggie Pasty$16.00
Peas, carrots, onion, roasted red pepper, leeks, and celery in a puff pastry with curry sauce. Served with chips (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.
Breton Chicken$17.00
Chicken breast pieces in a Rosemary 
Chardonnay cream sauce, baked in a
puff pastry. Served with colcannon, 
coleslaw & soda bread.
Hand Battered Chicken Strips$18.00
Chicken strips made with our homemade 
seasoned flour mix & dipped in homemade
beer batter. Served with chips, coleslaw & 
soda bread.
Jameson's Bread Pudding$9.00
Leek & Potato Soup$6.00
Chopped leeks and potatoes in a creamy 
soup. Served with soda bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

145 East Marion Avenue

Punta Gorda FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harbor Social PG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TT's Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hemingway's Grille

No reviews yet

Coastal Kitchen

Ice House Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston