Celts Craft House

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7083 153rd St W • $$

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$14.00
Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$13.00
House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Sliders$10.00
Choose from:
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce
- Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo.
Served with choice of one side.
Side Salad$5.50
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing.
Traditional Wings$12.95
Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Sriracha Parmesan. Also, available boneless.
Creole Cheese Curds$8.00
White cheddar cheese curds dipped in beer batter and fried to golden perfection, tossed in Creole dry rub. Served with your choice of sauce.
Reuben Rolls$8.50
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.
Shepard's Pie$11.00
Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.
Banger Bites$8.00
Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House. Sliced, grilled and served with hot mustard, house-made Pepper Jelly and House BBQ sauce.
Craft House Burger$15.00
Fried egg, hand-cut fries, pepper-jack and American cheeses and house-made roasted garlic aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Location

7083 153rd St W

Apple Valley MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

