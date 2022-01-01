Cena; Hammond
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
123 S Cate Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 S Cate Street
Hammond LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
STREETSIDE MARKET
Come in and enjoy! We are a unique dining experience that allows you to enjoy different cuisines all in one place!
Son of A Biscuit
Baby got biscuits! (:
Splitaburger-Downtown Hammond
Come in and enjoy!
La Carreta - Hammond
Come in and enjoy!