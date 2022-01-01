Centennial Lounge VFW 577 Tulsa
Come in and enjoy!
1109 E 6th St
Location
1109 E 6th St
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bobby O's
We are the home of the 2-Foot Pizza on Route 66 in Tulsa! Order by the slice, by the pie, or get a 10" Calzone. We offer Salads and Local Beers, a separate Gluten-Free kitchen, and a number of options for Vegans!
fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!
The Local Bison
Come in and enjoy!
fROOT Bowls
Come in and enjoy!