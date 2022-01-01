Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Centennial Lounge VFW 577 Tulsa

Centennial Lounge VFW 577 Tulsa

Come in and enjoy!

1109 E 6th St

No reviews yet

Location

1109 E 6th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bobby O's

No reviews yet

We are the home of the 2-Foot Pizza on Route 66 in Tulsa! Order by the slice, by the pie, or get a 10" Calzone. We offer Salads and Local Beers, a separate Gluten-Free kitchen, and a number of options for Vegans!

fROOT Bowls

No reviews yet

We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!

The Local Bison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

fROOT Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston