Center City Steaks
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
47 E Bridge St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
47 E Bridge St
Spring City PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Aloha
Come in and enjoy!
Han Dynasty - Royersford
Come in and enjoy!
Sunshine Cafe
Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.
Saku Sushi & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!