Go
Toast

Center City Steaks

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

47 E Bridge St • $

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Regular Stromboli$13.00
Monster Zero Ultra$2.65
Personal Steak Stromboli$7.50
$4.29 Bbq$4.29
4.29 Sour Cream And Onion$4.29
Bacon Cheese Fries$6.00
Steak Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon
Ghost Swedish Fish$2.50
4.29 Salt Vinegar
$4.29 Ripples$4.29
$4.29Original$4.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

47 E Bridge St

Spring City PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Aloha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Han Dynasty - Royersford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunshine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.

Saku Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston