Go
Toast

Center Stage Pizza

New York Style pizza in a music themed restaurant

PIZZA

428 Lincoln Way W • $$

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Motley Crue$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Red Pepper flakes in the sauce. If you don't want the heat from the Jalapeno and Red Pepper flakes we'll remove that and call that the Boy Band version.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
Center Stage Pizza$24.00
Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!
Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce$0.75
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Build Your Own 16"$14.00
Build Your Own 14"$12.00
Build Your Own 18"$16.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.
Ranch$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

428 Lincoln Way W

South Bend IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co. offers casual upscale dining located inside the historical Studebaker Mansion. We serve lunch, brunch and dinner. Plan a special event for tour groups, banquets, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions. Visit Studebaker Brewing Co for craft beers and casual brewery inspired menu. Challenge your knowledge in the escape rooms by OutSmart Escapes. We welcome you to visit South Bends most historical venue!"

NHG Spirited

No reviews yet

Cinco 5 International

No reviews yet

Cinco 5 International! Food for every mood.

Fatbird

No reviews yet

574-383-5708

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston