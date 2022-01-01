Chili in Center Valley
Center Valley restaurants that serve chili
More about White Orchids Thai Cuisine
SEAFOOD
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
2985 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley
|Sweet Chili Baby Shrimp
|$14.00
A dozen and a half baby shrimp battered in Thai flour, flash fried, and tossed in a sweet chili sauce.
More about Torre Restaurant - 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706
Torre Restaurant - 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706
2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706, Center Valley
|Chili con Queso
|$10.50
creamy cheese dip, chopped green chili, tortilla chips
|Chili Relleno
|$21.40
fried stuffed poblano chili, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa ranchera, queso fresco