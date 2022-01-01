Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Center Valley

Go
Center Valley restaurants
Toast

Center Valley restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD

White Orchids Thai Cuisine

2985 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley

Avg 4.6 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Baby Shrimp$14.00
A dozen and a half baby shrimp battered in Thai flour, flash fried, and tossed in a sweet chili sauce.
More about White Orchids Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Torre Restaurant - 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706

2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706, Center Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili con Queso$10.50
creamy cheese dip, chopped green chili, tortilla chips
Chili Relleno$21.40
fried stuffed poblano chili, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa ranchera, queso fresco
More about Torre Restaurant - 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706

Browse other tasty dishes in Center Valley

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Carbonara

Cake

Calamari

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Center Valley to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston