Centerburg restaurants you'll love

Centerburg restaurants
  • Centerburg

Must-try Centerburg restaurants

Kolacheez Coffee Bar image

 

Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue

108 North Hartford Avenue, Centerburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cowboy Cookie Texas size$1.00
A very wholesome treat!
Made with Nestle Tollhouse morsels, chopped pecans, old fashioned oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and flour.
Great Milk Dunker !
Sausage Jalapeno, Cheese Kolache$3.95
Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheese Kolache$3.95
More about Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
1834 Midway Tavern image

GRILL

"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"

29 N Clayton St, Centerburg

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Nuggs$7.99
Boneless$1.00
"1834" Skins$10.49
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
Consumer pic

 

Eggmann's Eatery - 3032 Columbus Road

3032 Columbus Road, Centerburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Eggmann's Eatery - 3032 Columbus Road
