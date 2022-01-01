Centerburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Centerburg restaurants
More about Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
108 North Hartford Avenue, Centerburg
|Popular items
|Cowboy Cookie Texas size
|$1.00
A very wholesome treat!
Made with Nestle Tollhouse morsels, chopped pecans, old fashioned oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and flour.
Great Milk Dunker !
|Sausage Jalapeno, Cheese Kolache
|$3.95
`
|Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheese Kolache
|$3.95
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
GRILL
"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
29 N Clayton St, Centerburg
|Popular items
|Pretzel Nuggs
|$7.99
|Boneless
|$1.00
|"1834" Skins
|$10.49