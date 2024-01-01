Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Centerburg

Centerburg restaurants
Centerburg restaurants that serve beef soup

1834 Midway Tavern image

GRILL

"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"

29 N Clayton St, Centerburg

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Beef And Veggie Soup$5.99
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
Consumer pic

 

The Burg Cafe

18 W Main St, Centerburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodle Soup$0.00
More about The Burg Cafe

