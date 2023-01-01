Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Centerburg
/
Centerburg
/
Chicken Noodles
Centerburg restaurants that serve chicken noodles
GRILL
"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
29 N Clayton St, Centerburg
Avg 4.9
(139 reviews)
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese With Chips
$8.00
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
The Burg Cafe
18 W Main St, Centerburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla
$0.00
More about The Burg Cafe
