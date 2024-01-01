Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Centerburg
/
Centerburg
/
Chicken Soup
Centerburg restaurants that serve chicken soup
GRILL
"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
29 N Clayton St, Centerburg
Avg 4.9
(139 reviews)
"Taylor's" Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.99
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
The Burg Cafe
18 W Main St, Centerburg
No reviews yet
Cheesy Potato with Bacon
$0.00
More about The Burg Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Centerburg
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Waffles
Chicken Wraps
Hot Chocolate
Tacos
Chef Salad
More near Centerburg to explore
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Delaware
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Powell
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 3.9
(23 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(934 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(496 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1156 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston