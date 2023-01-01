Pies in Centerburg
Centerburg restaurants that serve pies
More about Eggmann's Eatery - 3032 Columbus Road
Eggmann's Eatery - 3032 Columbus Road
3032 Columbus Road, Centerburg
|Shephard's Pie
|$8.50
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots over mashed potatoes on a cheese waffle
More about Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
108 North Hartford Avenue, Centerburg
|Pumpkin Pie Freeze Blended
|$0.00
|Pecan Pie Muffin
|$3.50
My Aunt Ann's recipe. (From Alabama).....
This Pecan pie muffin can challenge most pecan pies............