Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Centerburg

Go
Centerburg restaurants
Toast

Centerburg restaurants that serve tacos

1834 Midway Tavern image

GRILL

"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"

29 N Clayton St, Centerburg

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
Takeout
3 Soft Beef Tacos With Chips$11.99
3 Soft Beef Tacos With Tortilla Chips, Beer Cheese And Salsa$11.99
More about "Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
Consumer pic

 

The Burg Cafe

18 W Main St, Centerburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
More about The Burg Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Centerburg

Pies

Chef Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Waffles

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Centerburg to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston