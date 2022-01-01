Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Centereach

Centereach restaurants
Centereach restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Brownstones Coffee Centereach

1759 Middle Country Road, Centereach

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
This classic sandwich made with thinly sliced beefsteak, peppers, onions and provolone cheese served on a club roll with french fries.
More about Brownstones Coffee Centereach
L.I. Wings-n-Things - South Setauket

270 pond path, South Setauket

Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
More about L.I. Wings-n-Things - South Setauket

