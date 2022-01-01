Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Centereach

Centereach restaurants
Centereach restaurants that serve waffles

Brownstones Coffee Centereach image

 

Brownstones Coffee Centereach

1759 Middle Country Road, Centereach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nutella & Oreo Waffle$11.99
Waffle topped with nutella spread with Oreo cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream.
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Chicken & Waffles$15.99
More about Brownstones Coffee Centereach
Item pic

 

L.I. Wings-n-Things - South Setauket

270 pond path, South Setauket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Waffle Fries$8.75
Ranch Waffle Fries$6.92
Plain Waffle Fries$6.00
More about L.I. Wings-n-Things - South Setauket

Map

Map

