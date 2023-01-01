Centerville restaurants you'll love
More about 5 Arch Brewing Co
PIZZA
5 Arch Brewing Co
129 E Main St, Centerville
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Bites
|$11.00
A spicy combination of jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and mozzarella battered, breaded, and then fried to perfection. Served with our house made chipotle aioli
|Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
A flavorful, colorful, protein packed salad fit for a king. Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and red onion, and dressed with sunflower seeds on top. Tossed in our house made dressing that's made with real maple syrup.
Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
|Wrath Burger
|$0.00
So good it should be a sin. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with smoked gouda, bacon, whisky-maple onions, spinach, and an over-easy fried egg, piled on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
More about Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
215 E Main St, Centerville