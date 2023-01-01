Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Centerville restaurants you'll love

Centerville restaurants
Must-try Centerville restaurants

5 Arch Brewing image

PIZZA

5 Arch Brewing Co

129 E Main St, Centerville

Avg 4.9 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jalapeno Bites$11.00
A spicy combination of jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and mozzarella battered, breaded, and then fried to perfection. Served with our house made chipotle aioli
Quinoa Salad$13.00
A flavorful, colorful, protein packed salad fit for a king. Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and red onion, and dressed with sunflower seeds on top. Tossed in our house made dressing that's made with real maple syrup.
Please Note: side salads don't come with a protein option.
Wrath Burger$0.00
So good it should be a sin. A full half-pound custom blended beef patty with smoked gouda, bacon, whisky-maple onions, spinach, and an over-easy fried egg, piled on a freshly baked brioche bun. Served with a side of hand-cut fries and a pickle.
Regular is a half-pound patty.
Junior is a quarter-pound patty.
More about 5 Arch Brewing Co
Americana Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville

215 E Main St, Centerville

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)
Takeout
More about Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
Consumer pic

 

Auntie Em’s Coffee and Pie LLC

113 E Main St, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Auntie Em’s Coffee and Pie LLC
