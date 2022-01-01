Go
Centonove

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

109 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)

Popular Items

Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano
Pollo$26.00
half roasted Mary's chicken, with seasonal vegetables.
Misticanza (Plant Based)$13.00
gem lettuce, arugula, watermelon radish, carrots, vinaigrette dressing.
Loaf of Bread$8.00
Minestrone di Verdure$12.00
seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, pancetta.
Calabria$20.00
Calabrese sausage, Bomba calabrese, tomato sauce, mozzerella.
Cesare$13.00
Beets, greens, pear, pecans, gorgonzola cheese & honey vinaigrette.
Barbabietola$18.00
Roasted beets, goat cheese, micro greens.
Side of Bread$4.00
Insalata Cesare$10.00
Mixed baby lettuce, anchovy dressing, croutons, parmigiano reggiano.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

109 W Main St

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
