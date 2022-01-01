Go
Toast

Central BBQ

Smoke is Our Sauce

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

408 11th Ave N • $$

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Hot Wings$6.99
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$11.99
Fries (regular)$2.49
Reg Pork Sandwich$6.49
Full Hot Wing$13.49
BBQ Chef Salad$9.99
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.99
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$2.49
Pork Plate$12.99
Half Slab The Rib Plate$16.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

408 11th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

The Eastern Peak

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Moto Nashville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Standard At The Smith House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston