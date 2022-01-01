Go
Toast

Central BBQ

Smoke is Our Sauce

6201 Poplar Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries (regular)$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
Full Hot Wing$18.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Half Hot Wings$9.00
Wing$3.00
Pork Plate$12.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.00
Reg Pork Sandwich$7.00
Sausage & Cheese Plate$13.00
See full menu

Location

6201 Poplar Avenue

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belly Acres

No reviews yet

A fun family atmosphere serving up grass fed burgers, free range chicken, home cooked veggies, and the best milkshakes in town.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0095

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Wild Beet Salad Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston