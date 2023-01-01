Go
Banner picView gallery

Central House of Brews - 2213 Central Avenue

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

2213 Central Avenue

Middletown, OH 45044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

2213 Central Avenue, Middletown OH 45044

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Combs BBQ Central
orange star5.0 • 353
2223 Central Ave Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Steel City Pizza - 1330 Manchester Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Manchester Ave Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Golf Club - 601 Aberdeen Dr
orange starNo Reviews
601 Aberdeen Dr Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill - 640 N University Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
640 N University Blvd Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
NEW Ales Brewing - 1330 Manchester ave
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Manchester Avenue Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Mockingbirds Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1024 Central Ave Excello, OH 45044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middletown

The Jug
orange star4.6 • 3,516
3610 Central Ave middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Madison Inn
orange star4.3 • 397
101 Front St Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Combs BBQ Central
orange star5.0 • 353
2223 Central Ave Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
The Meadows
orange star4.5 • 140
2102 Yankee Rd Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Middletown

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Central House of Brews - 2213 Central Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston