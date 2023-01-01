Central House of Brews - 2213 Central Avenue
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
2213 Central Avenue, Middletown OH 45044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steel City Pizza - 1330 Manchester Ave
No Reviews
1330 Manchester Ave Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurant
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill - 640 N University Blvd
No Reviews
640 N University Blvd Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurant
NEW Ales Brewing - 1330 Manchester ave
No Reviews
1330 Manchester Avenue Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurant